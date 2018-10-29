App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have very good equation, held productive talks: Piyush Goyal

Trump declined India's invitation to be chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India would celebrate its Republic Day.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very good equation and held productive talks, especially regarding trade and investments, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's office said on October 29.

On a day that the Indian government was left exploring options after Trump turned down its invite to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, tweets from the handle of Goyal's office, quoting the minister, said the two countries share a "natural affinity" with each other.

"President @RealDonaldTrump and Prime Minister @NarendraModi have had a very good equation and held productive talks, especially with regard to trade and investments. On a strategic level, we have been building up on our defence and security engagements," it tweeted.

Both sides have been very understanding and cooperative with the geopolitical moves made by each other, the office quoted the minister as saying in his speech at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"There is a natural affinity for cooperation from both the Indian side as well as the American side. On that note, we are on the right path towards bilateral cooperation," another tweet said.

Trump declined India's invitation to be chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India would celebrate its Republic Day.

The minister said the BJP would win the upcoming general elections with a whopping margin and added the developmental work done by the Modi government had given growth a momentum, transparency a push and provided a systematic order to the financial system.

"We will win 2019 Elections with 300+ seats for the @BJP4India alone, and a 2/3rd majority with the NDA put together," the tweet said.

He highlighted that the government was working on a sustainable future, not only for India but the world.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:44 pm

tags #India #US #World News

