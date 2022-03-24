English
    Narela flats offered in DDA Housing Scheme 2019 didn’t get adequate response: Govt

    The scheme was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA had received about 50,000 applications, DDA officials had earlier said.

    PTI
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Flats in Vasant Kunj offered by DDA under its Housing Scheme 2019 had received an “overwhelming response” but those located in Narela “did not get adequate response,” the government said on Thursday.

    Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said this in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

    “Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that flats offered in Vasant Kunj under DDA Housing Scheme 2019 had received an overwhelming response. However the flats offered in Narela did not get the adequate response,” the minister said, and shared block-wise break-up for the flats included in draw of lots and allotment for the same.

    The scheme was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA had received about 50,000 applications, DDA officials had earlier said.

    In response to another question, the minister said, as per the DDA Housing Regulations, 1968, the property allotment committee is not responsible for looking after day to day maintenance of the flats.

    However, this task is assigned to a registered agency or local resident welfare association (RWA) of the cluster of flats (pockets) concerned. It is mandatory for each allottee to become member of such RWA, he said.

    The DDA has informed that the allottees are aware that they will have to mandatorily become a part of the registered agency as it is a pre-condition of allotment as mentioned in the condition no. 14 of DDA Housing Scheme 2019 brochure, he added.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 11:04 pm
