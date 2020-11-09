Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai on November 9.

There is no official word about the raids yet from the NCB. More details are awaited.

This comes a day after the anti-drugs agency arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed as ganja was found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

Earlier in the day, a team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials said, adding that the contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.



Mumbai: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau

His wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by NCB yesterday, in a drug-related case pic.twitter.com/BXjUke8edi — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he failed to appear. The film producers appeared before the NCB on November 9.

The NCB had earlier arrested four persons during its crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients. A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 have been seized till now from the four accused, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)