Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet 'is the best thing on the Internet today'

The two industrialists shared the stage at an event in Mumbai where Murthy touched Tata’s feet immediately after presenting an award.
The legendary businessmen shared the stage at an event in Mumbai where Murthy touched Tata’s feet immediately after presenting an award. Humbled by his gesture, Tata appreciated Murthy and even shared the video on his Instagram stories.
“It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” read the caption of the video story uploaded by Tata.
Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, @RNTata2000 at #TiEconMumbai.
A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed. #WednesdayWisdom #narayanamurthy #ratantata pic.twitter.com/MmwNPm4SY4
Soon after Tata uploaded the story, Twitter went all praises for the 73- year Infosys co-founder and appreciated his gesture.
Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.
Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba— That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020
The person who is touching the feet of Ratan Tata is Narayana Murthy. This happened at #TiEconMumbai.Both are are India's biggest businessmen. They were fierce business rivals in the IT industry. The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring. @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/YPDRFVnV0t— Freak Out (@ismartsridhar) January 29, 2020
This picture defines all about humbleness and simplicity, Mr. N R Narayana Murthy touching Mr. Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings.
A lesson for all of us. #TiEConMumbai2020 #inspirational #RatanTata #NarayanaMurthy pic.twitter.com/NfnGpv4H04— Arisudan Tiwari (@Arisudan29) January 29, 2020
Historic Moment..!
It's true Indian CultureIf one is truly humble, one will remain a success always. Legendary businessman, Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet!
This taught me so much!! pic.twitter.com/MNmZxNLZVm— Supriya Tripathi (@saurabh_supriya) January 29, 2020
Narayan Murthy Sir touch Ratan Tata's feet at the #TiEConMumbai2020 event last evening was an incredible moment. A billionaire touching feet of another billionaire. This shows how humble and down to earth is Mr Murthy and what Mr. TATA has earned in his life other then Money pic.twitter.com/dmDwy5x79R— Suraj Jaiswal (@SurajJaiswal___) January 29, 2020
Naraya Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata in Mumbai. This is Bharatvarsha's culture & civilisation. #TiEConMumbai2020 pic.twitter.com/0U9ZJFsCay— Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) January 29, 2020