Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet 'is the best thing on the Internet today'

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is trending on Twitter for his gesture of humility where he touched Ratan Tata’s feet during an event.

The legendary businessmen shared the stage at an event in Mumbai where Murthy touched Tata’s feet immediately after presenting an award. Humbled by his gesture, Tata appreciated Murthy and even shared the video on his Instagram stories.

“It was an honour to be awarded by the TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” read the caption of the video story uploaded by Tata.

TIEcon, too, called the gesture a historic moment and shared images on Twitter.

Soon after Tata uploaded the story, Twitter went all praises for the 73- year Infosys co-founder and appreciated his gesture.



