Naraingarh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Naraingarh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Naraingarh is an Assembly constituency in Ambala district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 82.97% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.9% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Nayab Singh won this seat by a margin of 24361 votes, which was 17.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 140675 votes.
Ram Kishan won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 8320 votes. INC polled 116092 votes, 32.13% of the total votes polled.
