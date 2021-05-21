Narada case: Calcutta HC orders house arrest of four TMC leaders

(Image: Pixabay)

The Calcutta High Court ordered the house arrest of four TMC leaders accused in the Narada case on May 21.

The division bench of HC ordered the house arrest of four political leaders, including two West Bengal ministers, who were held in the Narada sting tapes case earlier in the week.

Ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee will be under in house confinement for now, the bench said.

"Arrested persons can access files, meet officials but only through VC. Whatever work they are doing for the public, let it continue," the bench said, as per Live Law.

The court also rejected a plea made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, for a stay on the execution of the order.

The Calcutta High Court continued the hearing in the Narada sting tape case, in which two senior Trinamool Congress ministers, an MLA and a former leader of the party were arrested by the CBI.

The four leaders were arrested on May 17 morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court.

The sting operation was conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

At that time, the four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

