Nangloi Jat Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Nangloi Jat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nangloi Jat is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Nangloi Jat Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 63.75% and in 2013, 61.64% of Nangloi Jat's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 37024 votes which was 24.3% of the total votes polled. Raghuvinder Shokeen polled a total of 152375 (54.64%) votes.

BJP's Manoj Kumar Shokeen won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11015 (8.11%) votes. Manoj Kumar Shokeen polled 135765 which was 42.32% of the total votes polled.