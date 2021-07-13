A trip to Nandi Hills this weekend? Bangaloreans may have to revise their plans: Report

Alpesh Jogia Unsplash

In order to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru as well as its surroundings, the Chikkaballapur district has put a temporary halt on visits to its popular weekend destination Nandi Hills.

Entry to Nandi Hills will be banned from July 16 at 6 a.m. to July 19 at 6 p.m. These prohibitory moves come as weekend curfew imposed in Bengaluru during the second wave are lifted from July 10, the News Minute reported.

Nandi Hills has been touted by many people who live in the greater Bengaluru area as a tourist hotspot, especially over the weekend.

In September, 2020, as many as 15,000 people visited the site in the first week of opening up after the first wave of infections. Located about 60 kilometres in the northern fringes of Bengaluru, Nandi Hills has remained people's favourite regardless of age group, the report said.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of overcrowding and lax implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to the report, Bengaluru has seen a positivity rate of 0.81 percent (less than 1 percent) over the last 7 days while the target positivity rate is 5 percent as set by the union government.