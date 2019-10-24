Nanded North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nanded North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nanded North is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nanded North Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 53.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.47% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, D P Sawant won this seat by a margin of 7602 votes, which was 4.27% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 177882 votes.

D P Sawant won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 44082 votes. INC polled 136632 votes, 49.07% of the total votes polled.