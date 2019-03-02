App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nanar refinery: CM Fadnavis signs land de-notification proposal

Shiv Sena leader and industry minister Subhash Desai said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a proposal to denotify the land which was to be acquired.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra government on March 2 officially cleared that a Rs 3 lakh crore oil refinery project will not come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Shiv Sena leader and industry minister Subhash Desai said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a proposal to denotify the land which was to be acquired.

As the Sena was opposed to Nanar refinery citing local opposition, Fadnavis, while announcing a tie-up between the BJP and Sena for coming polls, had announced that the project would be shifted. "The Sena had promised the people of Konkan region that the project will not come up there as long as they were opposed to it. Today we have fulfilled our promise. Even the alliance with the BJP was sealed on the condition that the project at Nanar would be scrapped," Desai told reporters. The government had issued a notification in May 2017 to acquire 5,932 hectares of land across 14 villages in Ratnagiri district and two villages in Sindhudurg district.

Due to opposition from the local people, the government had stayed the land acquisition process.

related news

"In April 2018, I sent a proposal to the chief minister seeking de-notification of the land that was to be acquired," said Desai.

The file was pending with Fadnavis for long but the chief minister signed it Saturday, he said.

"A gazette notification will be issued by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to cancel the notification of land acquisition in two days," Desai said.

The Sena was not opposed to the project but to its location, he said.

"If the people in any other part of the state welcome the project, we are open to reconsidering it. But we will have a referendum to find out what people want before the site is finalised," the minister said.

State-run oil majors have tied up with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for the mega refinery project.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.