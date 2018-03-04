App
Mar 03, 2018 08:07 PM IST

NaMo Sewa Kendra at Vijay Goel's residence

The first-of-its-kind initiative is a step towards the party mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (With all, development for all), Goel told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 'NaMo Sewa Kendra' will be opened at Union minister Vijay Goel's residence here to enable people to get first-hand information about the flagship schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national president Amit Shah will unveil the centre at the minister's Ashoka Road residence on Monday.

“At this centre, people would get first-hand information about various central government schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, Ujjwala Yojana, among others," the minister said.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said volunteers would help people to apply for these schemes and avail the benefits.

The Centre would also involve the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and other stakeholders to create awareness among masses. Various banks and central agencies too would set up kiosks and mini-stalls to distribute forms and information about the schemes, he said.

Goel added that the NaMo Sewa Kendra would stress on 'Learn & Teach' technique wherein the volunteers could learn about the various schemes, benefits, eligibility etc. , and take it forward to other regions.

