    Namma Metro Rail launches QR ticketing service on WhatsApp

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Representative image

    WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday announced a partnership to launch Namma Metro’s WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service.

    The chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow ’Namma Metro’ commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp.

    BMRCL claimed it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp. The corporation said its WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of ’Namma Metro’.

    To use the service, commuters need to simply send 'Hi' to BMRCL's official WhatsApp chatbot number +9181055 56677 and choose from the various options such as recharging metro travel pass and purchasing single journey tickets using payments on WhatsApp.

    ”The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface.

    After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin,” the BMRCL said.

    It said the interface makes the user experience easy and interactive, adding that commuters can plan their transit on-the-go and make payments without leaving the WhatsApp chat.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:20 pm
