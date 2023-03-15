 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Names of winner states for 7 Mega Textile Parks to be announced shortly: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

The Parks will be established under the PM MITRA scheme which is inspired by the Prime Minister's 5F vision Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

The Centre will shortly announce the names of states where the seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks will be set up with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The sites for PM MITRA Parks are being chosen through by a Challenge Method based on objective criteria.

The government had earlier invited proposals of state governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of over 1,000 acres along with other textiles related facilities & ecosystems.

"The PM MITRA scheme where we will be shortly announcing the states who have won through the challenge route, and who have offered to provide the best ecosystem for our textile industry to collectively be present at one location where plug and play infrastructure will be made available for the entire supply and value chain to be colocated and make ourselves more competitive will certainly give a big boost to the 5F vision of Prime Minister Modi," Goyal said at the Global Textile Conclave.