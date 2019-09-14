Names of all NRC applicants published online

A complete NRC list comprising names of all the included and excluded 3.30 crore applicants as per draft NRC and supplementary list of inclusions and exclusions (final NRC) were published online on September 14.

The list will be available only online and has been published in English and Assamese language.

The exclusion certificates required for filing appeals in the Foreigners' Tribunals are, however, yet to be issued, sources in the office of the NRC State Coordinator said here.

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on August 31 consisted only of supplementary lists.

The names of persons included in the complete draft published on July 30, 2018 but having spelling or other mistakes have been corrected in the complete list, they said.

Names of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process have been published, the official said.

The exclusion certificates are being collected from the various NRC Seva Kendras and will be made available to the public at the earliest so that they can file appeals, the official said.

The time period for issuing exclusion certificates will be announced soon, he said.

Queries are being received about the availability of the certified copies of rejection from final NRC. The people are aware that hearings were held at various venues away from their designated NRC Seva Kendras and the process of collection of these certificates are going on, the official added.

The appeal against exclusion from the NRC must be filed in the Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days of the publication of final NRC.

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded and 3,11,22,004 included.

The process of NRC Update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the apex court had closely monitored the entire process.

The process of receipt of NRC application forms started in May 2015 and ended on 31st August 2015.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people applied through 68,37,660 application forms.

The particulars submitted by the applicants were taken up for scrutiny to determine eligibility of their inclusion in NRC, he said.

Adequate opportunity of being heard has been given to all persons at every stage of the process, Hajela said.

The entire process was conducted as per statutory provisions and due procedure was followed at every stage, he said.

As per the Supreme Court orders, the draft NRC (complete draft) was published on 30th July, 2018 wherein 2,89,83,677 numbers of persons were found eligible for inclusion.

Thereafter, claims were received from 36,26,630 numbers of persons against exclusions.