Namami Gange: Govt to create national register for springs to tackle water scarcity in hilly areas

The Centre is looking to conduct a first-of-its kind of survey to map the springs in the Himalayan region, as per a report by The Economic Times.

An official told the publication that as part of this plan, the Centre will undertake a pilot project in the Tehri Gharwal region, under the Jal Shakti Ministry's Namami Gange initiative.

Through this move, the government aims to tackle the problem of acute water crisis in the region, especially in places like Mussoorie, Nainital, Shimla and Gangtok.

The report noted that the springs are the source of water for the citizens living in these hilly areas, and through this project, restore natural water sources in these areas of the country. The reports added that drones will also be used in the process, and will be deployed in the region to detect such springs and assess their capacity.

As many as 30 percent of the springs in the Himalayas are drying up, with around 50 percent of them with reportedly lowered discharge, as per a NITI Aayog report.