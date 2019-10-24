Nalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nalwa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nalwa constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nalwa is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 77.2% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 77.38% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ranbir Gangwa won this seat by a margin of 7115 votes, which was 6.05% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 117582 votes.
Sampat Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 10901 votes. INC polled 94295 votes, 40.45% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
