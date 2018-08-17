App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

NALCO signs MoU with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust

As per the Mou signed here on August 15, special steps would be taken for the promotion of Indian classical music in general and flute in particular.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aluminium major NALCO has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust of flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the company said in a statement.

As per the Mou signed here on August 15, special steps would be taken for the promotion of Indian classical music in general and flute in particular by enabling poor students to undertake quality training for earning their livelihood, it said.

The MoU also agreed that NALCO, a Navratna CPSE, will adopt meritorious students of the Gurukul for their education and help in the growth of the institution.

As per the agreement, both NALCO and the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will work together on the theme 'Cultural Excellence: Cultural Efflorescence', in a collaborative manner for the promotion of cultural excellence of Odisha.

related news

Speaking on the occasion, the renowned flutist said that the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will effectively cooperate and collaborate with the NALCO for promoting cultural excellence in Odisha.

NALCO CMD Tapan Kumar Chand was quoted as saying in the statement, "This is a reiteration of NALCO's commitment towards promotion of art and culture of Odisha. This industry-culture interaction would boost culturally-adaptive business environment in the state, which will take Brand Odisha to a higher position across the globe."

It was also agreed that the NALCO and the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will promote each other's brand name and popularise the activities undertaken by them.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Nalco #Vrindaban Gurukul

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.