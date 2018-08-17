NALCO signs MoU with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust

Aluminium major NALCO has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vrindaban Gurukul Trust of flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the company said in a statement.

As per the Mou signed here on August 15, special steps would be taken for the promotion of Indian classical music in general and flute in particular by enabling poor students to undertake quality training for earning their livelihood, it said.

The MoU also agreed that NALCO, a Navratna CPSE, will adopt meritorious students of the Gurukul for their education and help in the growth of the institution.

As per the agreement, both NALCO and the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will work together on the theme 'Cultural Excellence: Cultural Efflorescence', in a collaborative manner for the promotion of cultural excellence of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the renowned flutist said that the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will effectively cooperate and collaborate with the NALCO for promoting cultural excellence in Odisha.

NALCO CMD Tapan Kumar Chand was quoted as saying in the statement, "This is a reiteration of NALCO's commitment towards promotion of art and culture of Odisha. This industry-culture interaction would boost culturally-adaptive business environment in the state, which will take Brand Odisha to a higher position across the globe."

It was also agreed that the NALCO and the Vrindaban Gurukul Trust will promote each other's brand name and popularise the activities undertaken by them.