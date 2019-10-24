Nalasopara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nalasopara Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nalasopara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nalasopara constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nalasopara is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Voter turnout was 57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.06% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur won this seat by a margin of 54499 votes, which was 24.13% of the total votes polled. BVA polled a total of 225866 votes.Thakur Kshitiji Hitendra won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 40782 votes. BVA polled 168973 votes, 52.84% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
