Nalasopara Election Result 2019 LIVE: Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi candidate Kshitij Hitendra Thakur leads by 42,266 votes

Nalasopara is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi's candidate Kshitij Hitendra Thakur is in the lead. Trailing behind him is Shiv Sena candidate Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma by 42,266 votes.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nalasopara Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.06% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur won this seat by a margin of 54499 votes, which was 24.13% of the total votes polled. BVA polled a total of 225866 votes.