Nalanda Election Result LIVE Updates: Sitting JDU MLA Shrawon Kumar holds close lead over JVKP, LJP and Congress

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forged ahead of the challenger Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) as counting progressed in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, leading in 124 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission website said NDA candidates were leading in 124 seats, while the opposition alliance was ahead in 109 seats as of 5 pm.

Sitting MLA and JDU candidate Shrawon Kumar is leading the JVKP's Kaushlendra Kumar, the LJP's Ram Keshwar Prasad, and Congress candidate Gunjan Patel in the Nalanda assembly seat. Singh is leading in Nalanda by less than 2,000 votes as of 5 pm.

Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh is leading RJD's Vijay Prakash in Jamui. Singh is leading in Jamui by more than 22,000 votes as of 4 pm.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), is leading RJD candidate Uday Narain Choudhary of the RJD in Imamganj constituency.

A majority of exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggested that Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance might have an edge over the incumbent NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises HAM-S and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.