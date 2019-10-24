Naigaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Naigaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Naigaon is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 70.84% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.61% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao won this seat by a margin of 10425 votes, which was 5.25% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 198404 votes.