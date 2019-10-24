Nagpur West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur West is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 52.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.04% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Sudhakar Shamrao won this seat by a margin of 26402 votes, which was 15.16% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 174148 votes.