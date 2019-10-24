Nagpur West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nagpur West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nagpur West is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 52.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.04% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Sudhakar Shamrao won this seat by a margin of 26402 votes, which was 15.16% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 174148 votes.Deshmukh Sudhakar Shamrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1979 votes. BJP polled 160377 votes, 37.38% of the total votes polled.
