Nagpur South West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur South West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur South West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nagpur South West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nagpur South West is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur South West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 56.44% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.9% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis won this seat by a margin of 58942 votes, which was 30.6% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 192639 votes.Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 27775 votes. BJP polled 175156 votes, 50.96% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .