Nagpur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Mohan Gopalrao Mate of BJP leading

Nagpur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nagpur South constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nagpur South is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Mohan Gopalrao Mate of BJP leading with Girish Krushnarao Pandav of INC trailing close behind.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur South Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 53.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.85% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao won this seat by a margin of 43214 votes, which was 23.58% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183263 votes.Dinanath Deorao Padole won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 30395 votes. INC polled 157488 votes, 44.26% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .