Nagpur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur South is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 53.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.85% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao won this seat by a margin of 43214 votes, which was 23.58% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183263 votes.