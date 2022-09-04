English
    Nagpur man loses Rs 1.68 lakh after clicking on link in fraud power bill message

    A case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered.

    September 04, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    An employee of a state-run coal firm was duped of Rs 1.68 lakh by online fraudsters who sent him a fake message about power bills, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

    Rajeshkumar Awadhiya (46) received a message on August 29 about power supply disconnection due to unpaid bills, and he downloaded an app as mentioned in the message, the official said.

    "Soon after clicking on the link, he lost Rs 1.68 lakh from two bank accounts. A case of cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered," the Khaperkheda police station official said.
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 09:24 pm
