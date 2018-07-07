App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nagpur gets Railway's first state-of-the-art air-conditioned MEMU

Rolled out on June 29 by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the stainless steel-bodied mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) features 3-phase on-board electrics and modular toilets in every coach.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railways has dispatched its first state-of-the-art air-conditioned commuter train to Nagpur after Union minister Nitin Gadkari had mooted a proposal to bring them to his constituency, officials said.

Rolled out on June 29 by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the stainless steel-bodied mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) features 3-phase on-board electrics and modular toilets in every coach.

As many as 139 people can sit in each coach, while the 'standing capacity' is 412. This MEMU train can carry upto 2,402 passengers.

In April, the road transport & highways minister had said that the Regional Rapid Transit System with the modern MEMU would replace the existing passenger trains in Nagpur.

related news

In an inter-ministerial meeting, he had proposed introducing such trains on the broad gauge lines connecting Nagpur with the satellite towns of Kotal, Bhandara, Ramtek and Wardha -- all within a distance of 40-60 km.

The train, with the maximum speed of 110 km per hour, will run on Nagpur's suburban train system catering to the needs of medium distance inter-city passengers, officials said.

With low maintenance requirements and a suspension monitoring system, the train will also ensure jerk-free journey for those on-board.

"The traction system is energy efficient and provides improved acceleration and braking performance and therefore, are faster compared to the conventional locomotive hauled passenger train services," an official said.

The train has stainless steel slip-free flooring for durable and safe travel, bench-type cushioned seats for comfortable journey, and wider vestibules between coaches for safe and easy inter-coach travel.

It will also feature lightweight aluminium double leaf sliding doors for easy entry and exit of passengers, and bogies with air spring in secondary suspension for better ride comfort cushioned seats.

It also has CCTV facility for enhanced passenger safety, GPS-based Passenger Information System and Passenger Address System for train-related information and FRP interior panels to give a pleasing aesthetic view, in all coaches.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.