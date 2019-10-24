Nagpur East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur East is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 56.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.93% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khopde Krishna Pancham won this seat by a margin of 48614 votes, which was 26.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184701 votes.