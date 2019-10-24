Nagpur East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nagpur East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nagpur East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nagpur East is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 56.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.93% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khopde Krishna Pancham won this seat by a margin of 48614 votes, which was 26.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184701 votes.Krishna Khopde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 35216 votes. BJP polled 161105 votes, 55.13% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .