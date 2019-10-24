Nagpur Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare of BJP leading

Nagpur Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nagpur Central constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nagpur Central is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare of BJP leading with Bunty Baba Shelke of INC trailing close behind.
Voter turnout was 55.01% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.85% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao won this seat by a margin of 38071 votes, which was 23.64% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 161017 votes.Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10791 votes. BJP polled 154842 votes, 36.37% of the total votes polled.
