Nagpur Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nagpur Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare of BJP leading

Nagpur Central is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare of BJP leading with Bunty Baba Shelke of INC trailing close behind.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nagpur Central Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 55.01% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.85% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao won this seat by a margin of 38071 votes, which was 23.64% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 161017 votes.