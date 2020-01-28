App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:46 AM IST

Nagpur: Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

The accused was reportedly working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area of Nagpur, police said on January 27.

The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52), was arrested from Gondia district, police said.

The accused was reportedly working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer.

The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.

Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardi police station said the woman's brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.

Rahangdale attempted to rape her at night as the woman was alone at home. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he said.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 10:34 am

