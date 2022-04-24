Nagaland turns coronavirus-free as active case count hits zero

Nagaland became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday with the lone active COVID-19 patient from Dimapur district recovering from the disease, a senior health department official said. The active case count hit zero for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of three COVID patients on May 25, 2020, he said.

The first three coronavirus patients in Nagaland were among returnees from Chennai. The caseload remained at 35,488 as no fresh infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether, 33,244 people have so far recovered from the disease. The recovery rate was 93.68 percent.

The death toll due to the infection stood at 760. Altogether 1,484 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested 4,71,479 samples for the infection. Over 16.16 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Saturday.