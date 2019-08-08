Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat Governors meet PM Modi

The Governors of Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramesh Bais, Acharya Devvrat and R N Ravi were recently appointed as Governors of Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland respectively.

Devvrat was earlier the Governor of Himachal Pradesh



The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat Ji called on PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/zV21u40aW7

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019

The Prime Minister's Office posted on Twitter pictures of the three meeting Modi separately.