 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Nagaland set to host fourth B20 session in north-east from April 4

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The B20 conference scheduled to be held in Kohima from April 4-6 will witness 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said his government is making elaborate arrangements, not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland's culture, local cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

Nagaland is all set to host the fourth and final event of B20 being organised in north-east region, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The B20 conference scheduled to be held in Kohima from April 4-6 will witness 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday told reporters at Chumoukedima.

The main Business 20 conference on Wednesday will be graced by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, he said.

Rio said his government is making elaborate arrangements, not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland's culture, local cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.