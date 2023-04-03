Nagaland set to host fourth B20 session in north-east from April 4

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said his government is making elaborate arrangements, not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland's culture, local cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

Nagaland is all set to host the fourth and final event of B20 being organised in north-east region, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The B20 conference scheduled to be held in Kohima from April 4-6 will witness 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday told reporters at Chumoukedima.

The main Business 20 conference on Wednesday will be graced by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, he said.

Rio said his government is making elaborate arrangements, not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to Nagaland's culture, local cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) along with the government departments are preparing a list of investible projects on varied themes and sectors to be pitched for attracting potential investors in the state, he said.

Over 100 business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2C) requests for interaction with officials of the government departments, such as tourism, commerce and industries, agriculture, horticulture, healthcare and food processing, have been generated.

The meet will showcase various initiatives of the government in projecting the state as an investment-friendly destination for investors, Rio said.

The diplomatic delegation includes six ambassadors from Costa Rica, Cuba, Iceland, Jamaica, Paraguay, Panama and one deputy head of missions from Estonia and two council generals from Costa Rica and Germany, he said.

Trade and business delegations from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Iceland, Japan and UAE will also participate in the B20 programme, the CM said.

As part of the programme, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) along with the state government will facilitate B2B and B2G meetings, he said.

Visiting overseas business delegates would get the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B meetings and with the government officials in the B2G session for exploring potential investment opportunities, collaboration and tie-ups, Rio said.

The north-east region of India has been of significant focus for B20 India initiatives, with four conferences planned across the region to showcase the vast potential and opportunities in the NE.

The first three conferences held in Imphal, Aizawl and Gangtok have been "successful" in their objective of highlighting the untapped potential of the north-east region, a statement added.