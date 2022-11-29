 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagaland says ready to host Hornbill Festival

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

The 23rd Hornbill Festival will begin at Naga Heritage Village Kisama in the Southern Angami region on December 1, officials said on Tuesday.

Known as the 'festival of festivals', it will continue till December 10, showcasing Nagaland's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity, and grandeur, they said.

All necessary arrangements are in place for the 10-day-long festival at the picturesque venue with the Naga morungs (traditional huts) designed as per the map of the state, Advisor for Tourism and Art & Culture Department MLA H Khehovi Yepthomi told a press conference here.

The government is ready to welcome the visitors and tourists to witness the rich tradition and culture of the 18 different Naga tribes, he said.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will grace the inaugural function to be held at 4 pm, while Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, British Deputy High Commissioner Alan Gemmel and Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrel Ao will be the other guests, he said.

Asked about the declaration of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) not to participate in any government function, including the Hornbill Festival, Yepthomi said the government was making efforts to bring them in and was still waiting for their final response.