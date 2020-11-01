Nagaland reports more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Nagaland for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases as 79 people were cured of the disease while 28 new infections pushed the tally to 9,075, a health department official said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 82.12 pecent, the official said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Dimapur Kohima, Mon and Longleng districts. "28 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur 22, Kohima 4, Mon and Longleng districts one each. Also, 79 positive patients have recovered Dimapur 71, Mon 5, Peren 3," Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Of the total 9,075 COVID-19 cases, 1,499 are active cases while 7,454 people have recovered from the disease, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The state has so far reported death of 41 COVID-19 infected patients of which 33 are due to contagion, six are infected patients of which 33 are not related to COVID-19 and two are under investigation, he said.

Altogether 81 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 5,070 followed by Kohima (2,694), Mon (496), Peren (306), Tuensang (152), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (113), Phek (36), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, 3,950 are armed forces or security personnel, 3,025 are traced contacts, 1,658 returnees from other states and 442 frontline workers, he said.

A total of 98,575 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

A total of 60,941 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, while 33,690 samples on TruNat and 3,944 on RapidRT-PCR, while 33,690 Antigen Test in the state, said Dr Hangsing. Meanwhile, Principal Director of Health Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said that among the traced contacts, the most affected age group is 21-30 years at 26 percent and 31-40 years at 26 percent.

The high positivity rate among the 21-40 years is alarming, he said, adding that the uncontrolled spread among these age groups poses an increased risk in the higher age groups.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Nagaland on May 25. The state reported the highest single day spike of 310 cases on September 12 and the highest single day recovery of 223 patients on September 23.