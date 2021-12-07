MARKET NEWS

Nagaland: Over 2 lakh farmers get Rs 299 crore under PM-Kisan scheme, Union Minister says in Parliament

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said: "A total of 2,06,523 beneficiaries have been given the financial benefits of more than Rs 299.26 crore through various installments under PM-KISAN Scheme in the State of Nagaland."

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File image: Twitter)

The Centre has transferred Rs 299.26 crore to more than 2 lakh beneficiary farmers in Nagaland since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in February 2019, Parliament was informed on December 7.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

During the first year of the launch of the scheme, the Centre had transferred Rs 5.55 crore, while Rs 91.82 crore and Rs 122.19 crore was transferred during 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, respectively.

In the ongoing 2021-22 fiscal year, the central government has transferred Rs 79.70 crore to beneficiary farmers till November 30, according to the data presented by Tomar.

Responding to another query on cold chain facilities in the north-eastern region, Tomar said the government is implementing various schemes to enhance cold chain storage facilities in the country including the northeastern region.

As of September 30, there were 71 cold storage facilities with an installed capacity of 2,75,401 tonne, with the maximum capacity being set up in Assam, followed by Tripura and Meghalaya, the data showed.
