    Nagaland minister encourages people to stay single

    The message of Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, a 42-year-old bachelor himself, was uploaded in his Twitter handle on the occasion of World Population Day.

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on July 11 asked people to stay single and join the "singles movement" to be "sensible" on population growth. The message of the minister, a 42-year-old bachelor himself, was uploaded in his Twitter handle on the occasion of World Population Day.

    Along, who is the president of Nagaland BJP and a first-time member of the state Assembly, currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs. On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the "singles movement" today, he tweeted.

    However, efforts through calls and WhatsApp message to him to know if he has initiated the "singles movement" was in vain. Meanwhile, Dharam Raj, the deputy commissioner of Longleng district which is one of the remotest districts of the northeast urged the people to adopt family planning to enable the government to provide infrastructure and better health facilities to the people.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 07:26 pm
