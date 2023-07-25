Nagaland government opposed to implementation of UCC: Minister

public notice was issued by the Law Commission on June 14 seeking suggestions from various stakeholders including public and religious organisations about the implementation of the UCC.

The Nagaland government is against the implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and has urged the Law Commission of India to exempt it, a minister said on July 25.

Nagaland government has requested the Law Commission to exempt the state from the purview of implementing the UCC, he said.

Nagaland Minister for Power & Parliamentary Affairs K G Kenye told a press conference here that the state government has officially made the submission to the 22nd Law Commission during the recent visit of a ministerial team led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Delhi. The team had also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he has assured that the Centre is considering exempting Christians and some tribal states from the purview of UCC, Kenye claimed.

"Our people have not accepted the proposed imposition of UCC and are against even with the idea of such enactment of it and there have been resentments from all quarters with tribal bodies and civil society organisations openly declaring not to accept the imposition of UCC,” he said.

Kenye said that Nagaland became the 16th state of the country with the insertion of Article 371(A) in the Constitution of India, which protects the religious or social practices of the Nagas; customary law and procedures; administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary laws; and ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

"Since we strongly feel that such an approach is a direct threat to the practices of our customary laws, social practices and the religious practices governing every individual in our society and cannot be condoned and resented,” the state government had stated in its July 4 submission to the Law Commission. The minister expressed hope that the Centre will stand by its commitment and also uphold Article 371(A) of the Constitution and exempt Nagaland from implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code is a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs. The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.