App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nagaland Coronavirus News: State government says existing guidelines regarding lockdown to continue

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said the state government is closely examining how to calibrate the relaxations in the fourth phase.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Reuters/Amit Dave
Reuters/Amit Dave

The Nagaland government said all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown will remain in place till the issuance of fresh norms.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said the state government is closely examining how to calibrate the relaxations in the fourth phase.

It is hereby ordered that all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the State issued on May 4 last will continue to remain operational till the issuance of fresh guidelines, he said in an order.

Close

The May 4 order was the state government notification extending the lockdown, which started on March 25, with revised guidelines till May 17.

related news

Nagaland has not reported any case of COVID-19 so far.

It is a known fact that COVID-19 is here to stay, and we cannot be under perpetual lockdown and therefore we need to have a fine balance while the government is working on it, said Toy.

Asked on the possibility of allowing educational institutions in the state to reopen, he said, We will have to take some more time before we resume the academics."

Toy reiterated that the inter-state borders will continue to remain sealed, while the government is considering a regulated manner of intra-state movement of vehicles and people.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Nagaland

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees: Full text of company statement

Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees: Full text of company statement

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.