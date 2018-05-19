NABARD sanctions Solar street lighting system in Arunachal

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned LED Solar Street Lighting system for Arunachal Pradesh under its Rural Infrastructure Development Fund with a total grant of Rs 87.83 lakh, an official release said here today.

The project would be implemented in the four districts of the state Tirap, Longding, Namsai and Tawang.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the scheme here yesterday in presence of NABARD Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala.

Bhanwala called on the chief minister and briefed him about the 'Micro Irrigation Fund' with NABARD, which was cleared by the union cabinet recently, the release said.

The government on May 16 approved a dedicated Rs 5,000 crore fund under NABARD to bring more land area under micro-irrigation as part of its objective to boost agriculture production and farmers' income.

Bhanwala also informed Khandu about various other projects of the NABARD.