Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

myUpchar raises $5 million from Nexus Venture Partners and others

myUpchar, which currently accessed by more than 10 million people, aims to serve over 500 million Indians.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

myUpchar, a platform that provides health information in Indian languages, has raised $5 million (over Rs 35 crore) in funding from Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network and Shunwei Capital.

"With the series A round of funding, myUpchar aims to enrich its product and technology offering that will include further strengthening of voice, video and virtual reality interfaces along with the development of newer interfaces that will make large-scale remote provision of health services a reality," the company said in a statement.

The company said many people in India, who want quality information and services are unable to access them either because they are not available locally or are not available in local languages.

"Our focus over the next couple of years is to address this gap via technology and content. myUpchar platform will become the one stop solution for every Indian seeking healthcare information and services in Indian languages," myUpchar co-founder and CEO Rajat Garg said.

myUpchar has partnered with doctors to create credible and authoritative health content in 13 Indian languages across various disciplines such as Allopathy, Ayurveda and Homeopathy.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 07:59 pm

