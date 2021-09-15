Mysuru administration puts demolition of illegally built temples on hold after controversy emerged

On the Nanjangud temple demolition, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said all the details will be tabled in the House. (Image: Screemshot/Twitter/@siddaramaiah)

The Mysuru district administration has announced to temporarily suspend the demolition of illegally constructed temples.

The September 14 move came in the backdrop of controversy that emerged in the state over the demolition, especially after the demolition of a temple in the Nanjangud area of Mysuru district, reported The Indian Express.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed district authorities on the day not to take any hasty steps in demolishing illegal religious structures, as per a Supreme Court directive and said specific orders would be given in two days after studying the order in detail.

"No hasty decision of demolishing temples should be taken in any part of Karnataka," the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said that the Supreme Court order will be thoroughly studied and discussed at the cabinet meeting and a specific order given in the next two days.

On the Nanjangud temple demolition, Bommai said all the details will be tabled in the House. He added that the deputy commissioner of Mysuru and the Tahsildar concerned have been given notices, asking them to explain why they acted without taking all the people into confidence.

Following this, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that the state government has issued a notice seeking information about the recent temple demolition drive, as per the report.

“We will reply to the notice and till then the drive against religious structures will be stopped temporarily,” Gautham was quoted as saying.

The political furore created in the state over the demolition of illegal religious places based on orders issued by the Supreme Court and the High Court of Karnataka after a temple at Nanjangud was demolished.



I condemn the demolition of an ancient Hindu temple by @BJP4Karnataka govt in Nanjanagudu, Mysuru.

The demolition is done without the consultation of the people in the region & has hurt the religious sentiments. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/t1TrZy2s3t — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 11, 2021

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had come down heavily on the government over the matter on September 11. He had alleged that the demolition was done without consulting the people in the region and the action "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus."

The senior Congress leader further said that the officials concerned have not followed the due process. “Concerned officials have not followed due process. An alternate site should have been provided if the demolition was deemed necessary. @BJP4Karnataka govt is responsible for this act against Hindu sentiments. An alternate arrangements should be made immediately to restore,” he tweeted.

Besides the opposition Congress, many legislators of the ruling BJP had also expressed anger over the demolition. Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded action against the officials who ordered the demolition of the temple.

According to him, when the ruling BJP MLAs raised the matter in the BJP legislature party meeting, Bommai gave an assurance that such incidents will not take place. "The Supreme Court has given a specific direction, which needs to be examined. Until then if any officer crosses the line, then our government will take stringent action against him," the MLA quoted the CM as having said at the meeting.

Quite a number of religious structures have come up illegally on government properties in various districts, including roads, footpaths, parks and playgrounds, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. Following the demolition of the temple at Nanjangud, there is fear among the owners of these structures that these too would be razed, they said.