Mysterious loud sound in Bengaluru leaves residents rattled

Several residents of Bengaluru took to Twitter at around 1.30 pm on May 20 after hearing a mysterious boom. While some thought it was an earthquake, others said the sound was more like a sonic boom.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division - Bengaluru, told The News Minute that the noise was heard right from the international airport to Sarjapur and many other areas and that they are trying to ascertain what it was.

Meanwhile, a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) spokesperson told the publication that they had no idea what had caused the sound and said it had nothing to with their flights.

The state Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also confirmed that the sound was not related to an earthquake and that their sensors had not recorded any earthquake activity.

A resident of Halasuru in the city said the sound was more like a thud, and she assumed it to be thunder.



Ok Bangalore what did you hear ? Gotta know how many were startled by the noise .

Meanwhile, others are still trying to figure out where the sound actually came from.



I am in Bangalore. We are not coastal and Cyclone Amphan has bypassed is totally. This loud noise s still@mysterious. No@official explanation yet.





So what was the loud ‘boom’ heard across Bengaluru about?? Any updates??

