Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mysterious loud sound in Bengaluru leaves residents rattled

Here's what we know so fare about the sound that was heard by people across the IT city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several residents of Bengaluru took to Twitter at around 1.30 pm on May 20 after hearing a mysterious boom. While some thought it was an earthquake, others said the sound was more like a sonic boom.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division - Bengaluru, told The News Minute that the noise was heard right from the international airport to Sarjapur and many other areas and that they are trying to ascertain what it was.

Meanwhile, a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) spokesperson told the publication that they had no idea what had caused the sound and said it had nothing to with their flights.

The state Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also confirmed that the sound was not related to an earthquake and that their sensors had not recorded any earthquake activity.

related news

A resident of Halasuru in the city said the sound was more like a thud, and she assumed it to be thunder.

Meanwhile, others are still trying to figure out where the sound actually came from.






First Published on May 20, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Bengaluru #India

