Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

The Maharashtra government on June 25 said it would procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Imports from pharmaceutical major Mylan, containing raw materials for Remdesivir and Favipiravir, have been stalled at Mumbai Air Cargo for five days, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Studies have found that anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir can aid in the treatment of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra is the most-affected state, and currently has over 70,000 active cases.