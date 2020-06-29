Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Imports from pharmaceutical major Mylan, containing raw materials for Remdesivir and Favipiravir, have been stalled at Mumbai Air Cargo for five days, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Studies have found that anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir can aid in the treatment of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government on June 25 said it would procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra is the most-affected state, and currently has over 70,000 active cases.

Gilead Science's Remdesivir has been found to speed the recovery time for COVID-19 patients. In India, Hetero Drugs and Cipla have received permission to manufacture and market remdesivir.