Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

The Maharashtra government on June 25 said it would procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Imports from pharmaceutical major Mylan, containing raw materials for Remdesivir and Favipiravir, have been stalled at Mumbai Air Cargo for five days, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Studies have found that anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir can aid in the treatment of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government on June 25 said it would procure anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir in large quantities for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

With over 1.6 lakh COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra is the most-affected state, and currently has over 70,000 active cases.

Gilead Science's Remdesivir has been found to speed the recovery time for COVID-19 patients. In India, Hetero Drugs and Cipla have received permission to manufacture and market remdesivir.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maharashtra

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Surge in equity markets not linked to economic recovery: SBI economists

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

