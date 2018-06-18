App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

My govt working for development of all: UP CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath gave out statistics to show how his government was working to improve infrastructure, including roads and airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today gave a virtual report card of his 15-month-old government at a Niti Aayog meet, saying his administration was working for development for all. He also said new technologies would have to be used to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Several new initiatives have been launched by the UP government for the overall development of the state with focus on the poor, the marginalised, farmers and women, he said in his address to the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting here.

He gave out statistics to show how his government was working to improve infrastructure, including roads and airports.

Adityanath also used the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers to attend the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad next year.

"Development is for all...all sections...we are working on the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," he told the meeting, which was addressed by Modi.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 09:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.