My govt will be stable and make Karnataka no.1 state: H D Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy June 27 asserted that the Congress-JD(S) government led by him will be stable and would work towards making Karnataka the country's number one state.

Alleging that the BJP during the last one year had made several attempts to topple the government, he said they would not be successful.

"Trust this government...don't have any doubts. I have all the information about the ways in which our old friends (BJP) have made efforts to remove this government for the last one year, but they cannot be successful in this," he said.

Addressing an event at Ujalamba village in Bidar, he said "This government will be stable. For the next four years this government will not only be stable, but will work for the all-round development of the state, and take it to number one position in the country." Kumaraswamy is in Ujalamba village as part of his 'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) programme aimed at making the administration more effective.

Hitting out at the BJP for criticising the programme, the chief minister challenged them to hear issues of the people and take petitions from them for a day. "Grama Vastavya is not easy. I want to tell those criticising Grama Vastavya- for one day from morning till evening let them hear the issues of people and take petitions from them, then you will understand the difficulty," he said.

Recently, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa had dismissed Kumaraswamy's 'Grama Vastavya' programme as "drama" and "publicity gimmick" and said people need relief from the "daily street fight" of the Congress and JDS leaders.