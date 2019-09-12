App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muzaffarpur shelter home: SC allows 8 girls to reunite with families; asks Bihar to give assistance

A bench headed by justices N V Ramana directed the Bihar government to provide all necessary financial and medical assistance to these eight girls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 12 allowed eight out of the 44 girls of Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home to be reunited with their families after all necessary clearances.

A bench headed by justices N V Ramana directed the Bihar government to provide all necessary financial and medical assistance to these eight girls.

It also directed the state government to assess the compensation liable to be paid to such victims under the scheme and submit a report to the court.

The bench also comprising justices M M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi directed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to prepare a status report with respect to the remaining girls and submit it before the court in eight weeks.

The apex court's decision comes after TISS filed its field action project 'Koshish' before it in a sealed cover, saying the eight girls were fit to be handed over to their families.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at the NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and the issue had come to light following a report by TISS, which had conducted a social audit.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #India #Muzaffarpur shelter home case

