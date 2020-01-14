App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court defers verdict till January 20

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till January 20 as Thakur's lawyer filed a plea claiming the prosecution witnesses in the case were not reliable

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Delhi court on Monday deferred till January 20 pronouncement of its judgement in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The shelter home was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till January 20 as Thakur's lawyer filed a plea claiming the prosecution witnesses in the case were not reliable

The court had earlier deferred the order till January 14 as the judge was on leave.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Muzaffarpur shelter home case

