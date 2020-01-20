Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted

A Delhi court, on January 20, convicted 19 accused, including NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, in connection with the rape and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The court acquitted one.

Thakur was convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on January 28, news agency ANI has reported.

The court had on January 18, dismissed a plea filed by Thakur, which claimed that witness testimonies in the case were not reliable.

During in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha rejected the plea on the ground that the case of sexual assault was different from the case of alleged murder of some of the girls in the shelter home, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government in May 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

On May 29, 2018, the state government shifted the girls from the shelter home to other protection homes. An FIR was lodged against the 11 accused in the case on May 31, 2018.