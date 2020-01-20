App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Main accused Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted

The matter had come to light after the TISS submitted a report to the Bihar government in May 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


A Delhi court, on January 20, convicted 19 accused, including NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, in connection with the rape and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The court acquitted one.


Thakur was convicted for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.


The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on January 28, news agency ANI has reported.


The court had on January 18, dismissed a plea filed by Thakur, which claimed that witness testimonies in the case were not reliable.


During in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha rejected the plea on the ground that the case of sexual assault was different from the case of alleged murder of some of the girls in the shelter home, said a lawyer privy to the matter.


Also read: Muzaffarpur sexual abuse: Local newspaper run from same building as shelter home. Here are other shocking details

The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government in May 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

On May 29, 2018, the state government shifted the girls from the shelter home to other protection homes. An FIR was lodged against the 11 accused in the case on May 31, 2018.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Muzaffarpur

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.